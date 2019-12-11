Enoch Cemetery to host its first ‘Wreaths Across America’ observance

Christmas wreaths adorn graves at Arlington National Cemetery during a previous observance of "Wreaths Across America Day," Arlington, Va., date of photo not specified. | Image courtesy of Wreaths Across America, St. George News / Cedar City News

ENOCH — Enoch City Cemetery will be among 1,600 locations nationwide where evergreen wreaths will be placed upon the graves of veterans Saturday at noon.

The annual event, known as “Wreaths Across America,” first started in 2007, according to the organization’s website, which also states the purpose of the tribute is to “remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.”

Mary Gillespie of the Bald Eagle Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution told Cedar City News this year marks the inaugural observation of Wreaths Across America in Iron County. Local children have been invited to participate in Saturday’s ceremony, which will include the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and the reading aloud of the names of the more than 100 veterans buried in the Enoch Cemetery.

Additionally, wreaths will be placed on graves in the cemetery located in the small nearby town of Summit, although no ceremony will be held there, Gillespie added.

Plans are in the works to expand the program locally to include the Cedar City Cemetery next year, Gillespie said.

Local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts are invited to wear their uniforms to Saturday’s event. Anyone wanting to help with preparations and setup is encouraged to arrive early, starting around 10:30 a.m.

Those interested in supporting the cause may sponsor one or more wreaths for $15 each. Click here to donate online. Additionally, checks may be mailed to DAR Bald Eagle Chapter, P.O. Box 600295, Paragonah, Utah, 84760.

Event details

What: “Wreaths Across America” annual nationwide tribute to veterans.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon.

Where: Enoch City Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Enoch. Click here for map.

Details: For more information, visit the Wreaths Across America website .

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.