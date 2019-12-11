December 23, 1965 — December 8, 2019

Dale Kenton Williamson, 53, passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born on Dec. 23, 1965, in Provo, Utah to Robert Kenton Williamson and Elda Mae Marshall Williamson. He married Cindy Lynn (Mecham) Williamson on Feb. 12, 1988, in Spanish Fork, Utah.

Dale was an avid outdoorsman. He liked to go hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He was just an all-around good guy, ready to help anyone in need. He was a diesel mechanic with Performance Diesel Incorporated, where he worked for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy L. (Mecham) Williamson of Dammeron Valley Utah; son, Skyler K. Williamson of Dammeron Valley, Utah; daughter, BreAnna L. Williamson of St. George, Utah; granddaughters: Kenna Williamson of Provo Utah, Ava Williamson of Provo Utah, Sadies Williamson of Provo Utah; father, Robert K. Williamson of St. George Utah. He is preceded in death by his mother, Elda Mae (Marshall) Williamson.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. An additional visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Sunberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State Street, Orem, Utah from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.