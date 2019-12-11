TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | December 13 – December 15
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Expressions of a Creative Life: A Retrospective of Art by Barry Scharf | Admission: Free | Location: 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Solo Gallery Featuring Chloe Duncan | Admission: Free | Location: 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | “SMALLS” A Featured Exhibit of Watercolors at Gallery 35 | Admission: Free | Location: 35 Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 1-3 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: Free | Location: 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. | The Enchanted World of Dolls | Admission: Free | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | DRUM LOVE: DRUM MAKING & EMOTIONAL HEALING WORKSHOP | Admission: $333 | Location: Affogato West. 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 9 a.m. through Saturday, 7 p.m. | Level 4 “Empowerment” Seminar (Last Chance) | Admission: Various | Location: Wingate By Wyndham St. George, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Wreaths Across America in St. George | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free Intro into Massage Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Healing Mountain Massage School – Cedar Campus, 297 N. Cove Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Frontier Holiday Traditions | Admission: Free | Location: Pipe Spring National Monument, Fredonia, Arizona.
Entertainment
- Friday, 2 p.m. | ELF the Musical-Matinee | Admission: $24-49 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | The PrinceLESS Bride | Admission: $20-24.95 | Location: 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | 2019 Christmas Light Display Spectacular | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Live Nativity | Admission: $3 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | A Christmas Carol | Admission: $21-23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn | Admission: $19-23 | Location: 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | A Diamond Holiday | Admission: $20, $10 students with ID | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Christmas Program | Admission: Free| Location: Red Cliffs Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1165 W. Silicon Circle, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus!-Matinee | Admission: $15 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | The Joy of Christmas-Matinee | Admission: $15, $5 with student ID | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 395 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 2:40-3 p.m. | Desert Nomads at the Holiday Market | Admission: Fre | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Reel Rock 14 | Admission: Various | Location: Main Street Theater, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Singing Bowl Concert | Admission: Free | Location: 1184 E. Bulloch St., Unit 50, Washington.
Family
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Santa Clara Glockenspiel at Christmas | Admission: Free | Santa Clara.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Old Salty Train Ride | Admission: $2 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Visit with Santa Claus | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | 5th Annual Free Breakfast and Pictures with Santa | Admission: Free | Location: TC Real Estate Group, 201 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Santa at the Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free | Location: 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Kids Santa Party – Free bowling for kids | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Family Day: There’s Snow Place Like SUMA | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5 p.m. | An Old Fashioned Christmas | Admission: Various | Location: Today’s Adventure, 2388 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Vintage Market Days Presents – Home for the Holidays | Admission: $5, $10 | Location: 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 3-9 p.m. | Hurricane Tree Festival | Admission: Free | Location: 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 4-7 p.m. | Awesome Holiday Shopping with Local Artists | Admission: Free | Location: On the Mark Nutrition, 435 N. 1680 East, Suite 4, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | RSQ’d Holiday Treasures Garage Sale Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ DOGS.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Findlay Auto Group Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: 1405 S. Sunland Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Adoption Day at Perks! | Admission: Various | Location: 1515 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Holiday Market & Gingerbread House Auction | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Cookie Class | Admission: Various | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free| Location: 245 W. 200 North, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Music
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | HeartBeat – The best of Heart in concert | Admission: Various | Location: 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Christmas at the Opera | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Icama presents Many Miles | Admission: $5 | Location:2279 N. Wedgewood, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Lieto Voices! At the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Color Country Choir At the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Charlie Kessner | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Dave Compton | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 7-8 p.m. | A Christmas Ensemble At the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Young Professionals Holiday Mingle | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive, 73 N. 900 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | ASL social night at Iceberg | Admission: Free | Location: 1067 E. Tabernacle St., No. 10, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Adult Dance Social Ugly Sweater Party | Admission: $10 | Location: Agrello Dance and Fitness, 1025 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. | Signing with History of the Saints Crew | Admission: Free | Location: Deseret Book, 245 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Teen Interactive Movie and Holiday Party | Admission: Free | Location: Santa Clara Library, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Living Nativity | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | December 14th House Show | Admission: Free | Location: Blankets and Brews, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Mr. CP’s Jazz Band – Jazz At Off The Cuff Free Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Off the Cuff, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Blankets & Brews House Show | Admission: Free | Location: Blankets and Brews, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Pajama Pong Party with DJ Lance | Admission: $5 | Location: 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Pajama Dance Party! | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | North Pole Express at Thunder Junction | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Full Moon Sound Healing Yin Yoga Workshop | Admission: Various | Location: 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Bakers Dozen Half Marathon & Relay | Admission: Various | Location: Three Falls Park, 889 S. 700 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. | 10th Annual Light Parade & Sweets Social | Admission: Free | Location: Springdale.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mastering Peace | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.