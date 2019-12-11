TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

December 11, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | December 13 – December 15

Art                                                                   

Education/enlightenment             

Entertainment      

  • Friday, 2 p.m. | ELF the Musical-Matinee | Admission: $24-49 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday, 6 p.m. | The PrinceLESS Bride | Admission: $20-24.95 | Location: 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 6 p.m. | 2019 Christmas Light Display Spectacular | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Live Nativity | Admission: $3 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | A Christmas Carol | Admission: $21-23  | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn | Admission: $19-23 | Location: 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | A Diamond Holiday | Admission: $20, $10 students with ID | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. | Christmas Program | Admission: Free| Location: Red Cliffs Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1165 W. Silicon Circle, St. George.
  • Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus!-Matinee | Admission: $15 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | The Joy of Christmas-Matinee | Admission: $15, $5 with student ID | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 395 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Saturday, 2:40-3 p.m. | Desert Nomads at the Holiday Market | Admission: Fre | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Reel Rock 14 | Admission: Various | Location: Main Street Theater, St. George.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. | Singing Bowl Concert | Admission: Free | Location: 1184 E. Bulloch St., Unit 50, Washington.

Family                                  

Foods/vendors/charity           

Music                              

Nightlife/social                    

Outdoor/active/sporting              

