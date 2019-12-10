Off-highway vehicle registration from other states will no longer be honored in 2020

Participants in the 2016 "Winter 4x4 Jamboree" enjoy a trail in the Sand Mountain OHV Area, Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 22, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Desert Roads and Trails Society, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The State of Utah will no longer be honoring off-highway vehicle registrations from any other states beginning on Jan. 1, 2020.

In past years, Utah has had standing agreements with some other states to honor each other’s OHV registration. This meant that visitors to Utah who had OHVs registered in states like Nevada were not required to obtain a non-resident user permit or pay a non-resident fee.

In the 2019 General Session, the Utah Legislature passed H.B. 105, which removed this option from future use. This means that starting on Jan. 1, 2020, visitors wanting to ride in Utah using a machine registered in another state will be required to purchase a non-resident OHV permit. These permits may be purchased in-person from an approved vendor or ordered online.

To obtain a non-resident permit, a person must provide proof of out-of-state residency and that the OHV is not owned by a Utah resident.

The non-resident permit funds directly help support Utah’s famous OHV trails and recreation areas. The permit fees are directed toward trail construction, trail improvements, trail maintenance, OHV education, OHV facility development and enforcement.

