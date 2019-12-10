Mesquite man killed in crash on Old Highway 91

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a 69-year-old man from Mesquite Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and other responders were sent to the area of mile 15 on Old Highway 91 where a GMC Sierra pickup truck had run off the road and crashed into wooden fence posts and wire near the roadside.
“It appears the driver lost control of their truck and drove off the side of the roadway,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release issued Tuesday night. “The vehicle then rolled and came to rest upright, on it’s wheels.”
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and become pinned inside the truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses who came across the crash tried to get the man out of the vehicle but failed.
The driver was subsequently pronounced dead by medical personnel once they arrived at the scene.
Members of the Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Department used special equipment to cut through the truck’s cab in order to recover the man’s body.
The incident is under investigation at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A 69-year-old Mesquite, Nevada man was killed in a crash in the area of mile 15 on Old Highway 91, Washington County, Utah, Dec. 10, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News | St. George News has blurred parts of the truck’s cab in order to avoid potential sight of the deceased man’s body.
Firefighters use special equipment to begin to cut into the truck to remove the body of a Mesquite, Nevada man who was killed in a crash on Old Highway 91, Washington County, Utah, Dec. 10, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
