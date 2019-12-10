March 22, 1945 — December 9, 2019

Argene Hall Mills peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her children, David and Deborah, on Dec. 9, 2019. Her son, Darren, had preceded her in death. She was born March 22, 1945 in Orem, Utah to Eva Reiter and Albert Allen Hall. Argene married Ronald Burt Mills (who passed in 2001) on March 17, 1962.

Argene loved animals, people and adventures. She was an avid reader, who passed the gift on to her children and grandchildren. We all had our favorite book that she had read to us. It is now our turn to pass it on to her nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She spread the joy of adventure and learning. She loved history, not for the events but for the people and their stories. Live your life to be a great story like she did.

She would like her friends and family to remember “Life should NOT be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, martini in the other, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming ~WOO HOO what a ride!” In her words, “I had the time of my LIFE!”

*Song “Just Make Someone Happy and You Will Be Too” by Jimmy Durante

*Moms Poem

You can only have one mother,

Patient, kind and true;

No other friend in all the world

Will be the same to you.

When other friends forsake you,

To mother you will return;

For all her loving kindness

She asks nothing in return.

As we look upon her picture

Sweet memories we recall

Of a face so full of sunshine

And a smile for one and all.

Sweet Jesus take this message

To our dear mother up above;

Tell her how we miss her

And give her all our love.

In place of flowers, please consider making a donation in Argene's name to RSQ Dogs Shelter (Argene volunteered her time at this shelter) www.rsqdogsutah.org, email rsqdogsutah@gmail.com or call 800-897-1136.