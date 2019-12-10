‘Not your grandpa’s surplus hunting gear’; SKRE Gear opens new Hurricane location, announces ribbon-cutting

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Whether you’re grinding out long days in the backcountry for elk or glassing for sheep on a windy ridge, extreme hunting adventures demand extreme protection. This is where SKRE Extreme Mountain Hunting Gear comes in to play.

With trophy mounts lining the walls and clothing racks filled to the hilt with performance base layers, insulation layers, soft shells, ultra-lite rain gear and many more offerings, SKRE’s new location is open and stands ready to meet the gear needs of local hunters. The public is invited to join SKRE for their grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at 268 W. State St. The event will continue through Saturday.

Owner Mike Nielson told St. George News that since the highly successful global launch four years ago, the company has wanted to increase the size of their retail space where people who are serious about hunting can come check out SKRE HQ, try on gear and really see firsthand the quality and performance of SKRE’s offerings.

Tested by hunters in some of the most extreme environments around the world, SKRE offers everything from soft-shells to ultralight rain gear, merino wool and synthetic base layers, down puffies, insulation layers, gaiters, early and late season offerings and a long list of other offerings and accessories sure to please any hunter

“You’ve got to be prepared for anything,” Nielson said. “Whether customers visit our new location, subscribe to our email newsletter or visit our website, we want to educate hunters regarding the advantages of utilizing a layering system in contrast to the “one-jacket-fits-all scenario” so many hunters have used in the past.

Not your grandpa’s gear

An avid hunter and self-proclaimed gear junkie himself, Nielson has traveled to nearly every extreme location on the planet in pursuit of his quarry, and whether he’s pursuing bears in northern Alberta or stalking caribou on the Arctic tundra, he said one thing remains true: “It’s literally you and your gear against Mother Nature. Your gear is your Plan B”

SKRE gear was born out of rugged country and cut its teeth on the reputation of crafting layering systems that provide hunters with a system that has you covered, from the warmest conditions in summer to the coldest temps in the winter and every extreme condition in between.

“SKRE checks all the boxes when it comes to performance, weight, durability, revolutionary concealment technology and an anatomical fit hunters will immediately appreciate the second they try on their first piece of SKRE Gear,” Nielson said. “Our gear is designed to move with hunters through multiple seasons, temperature ranges and habitat environments.”

Nielson said their whole purpose has been – and will continue to be – designing gear that will meet the demands of extreme hunters around the globe.

“We are also very serious about concealment technology, which is based on science and not graphic design. I guess you could say, this isn’t your grandpa’s surplus hunting gear.”

SKRE offerings

The foundation of every good layering system is a performance base layer. SKRE take great pride in their merino base layer offerings. SKRE crafts all their merino offerings from superfine merino wool imported from New Zealand & Australia.

“I hate to keep throwing Grandpa under the bus,” Nielson said and smiled, “but this isn’t Grandpa’s surplus itchy army wool. Superfine merino wool fibers are 10 times finer than a human hair, resulting in a soft and supple next-to-skin layer that doesn’t itch. Merino is also antimicrobial, killing and neutralizing odors as they are produced, and it can absorb up to 30% of its weight in water and still feel dry. Simply put, merino wool is freaking awesome!”

Nielson added that they craft all of their gear out of the industry best materials “with zero compromise in craftsmanship.”

A hunter never really knows what weather conditions they will encounter, so everything is designed to be used independently or together as a layering system, with packability and weight being the central focus. It might be the perfect temperature down in a valley, but up on a windy ridge glassing sheep or mule deer, it’s going to get cold. Maintaining core temperature is a pretty big deal, which is why SKRE has put a lot of effort into designing, testing and crafting insulation layers that plain and simply work – and work well.

SKRE’s Ptarmigan down jacket is perfect for these situations. Ultralight at only 16 ounces, it’s 850 fill power provides plenty of insulation, Nielson said.

“It comes with an individual stuff sack and packs down to the size of a water bottle,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite pieces due to its incredible warmth-to-weight ratio and packability. Oh, and the face fabric and down are treated with DWR for added weather protection.”

The great thing about running a layering system, Nielson said, is you can add layers or remove layers as needed.

“And it’s not big and bulky,” he said, noting that even with the complete layering system, the hunter still has full range of motion. “You can draw your bow back, shoulder your rifle or cross rugged terrain without being restricted.”

All about the customer

All SKRE’s offerings have a lifetime guarantee. If there’s ever an issue or manufacturing defect of any kind, they will make it right, no questions asked. Nielson said their customer service will not be beat.

“Our online reviews stand as a testament to our five-star customer service.”

One concern people have about order online is sizing, but SKRE has you covered there too. SKRE was one of the first in the industry to offer a sizing guarantee. Every package comes with a pre-paid return shipping label, and the return process is simple and seamless. In the event a customer receives an item that doesn’t fit, simply apply the prepaid label to the carton or poly bag the item was shipped in, drop a note inside with the preferred size for exchange, secure the opening with tape and drop it at the nearest USPS. SKRE pays for all return shipping costs until the sizing is right.

“We are very customer service driven,” Nielson said. “We’re all about taking care of the customer. We want them to feel confident that if they ever have a problem, we’re not going to put them on trial to get a return processed. We’re going to take care of them.”

Nielson said if people come into the new location, they’ll be impressed with SKRE’s gear and equally impressed with the way they do business.

“You can’t go to a Cabela’s or Sportsman’s Warehouse and buy our gear,” he said. “We operate as a direct to consumer, which means customers will save money without compromising quality. If you are in the area or just passing through, we’re open for business. Come see us.”

Be sure to visit SKRE HQ for their grand opening event on Thursday through Saturday. There will be cool prizes and great food.

“Bring in a copy of a hunting or fishing license or tags from any state and lunch and a free hat are on us,” Nielson said.

Also be sure to get in on the “Score the Buck” contest. The contestant that guesses or produces a score closest to the Boone and Crockett score of the buck in the new showroom will take home an Elite Starter Bundle valued at $450.

SKRE HQ is located at 268 W. State St., Hurricane.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News

