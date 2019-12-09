Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A jackknifed semitractor-trailer at mile marker 28, 5 miles north of Leeds on the southbound side of Interstate 15 on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The incident and another nearby at around the same time were the seventh and eighth involving a semi in the last two weeks in the area | Photo by Shane Brinkerhoff, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

ST. GEORGE — Utah Highway Patrol is asking engineers to assess a section of Interstate 15 just north of Leeds after eight semi-trucks have rolled or slid off of the road over the past two weeks.

ST. GEORGE — Seventy-eight years ago at 8:01 a.m., Dec. 7, 1941, “a date that will live in infamy,” the USS Utah was broadsided as its first torpedo hit during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Moments later, a second torpedo slammed into the battleship causing serious flooding.

ST. GEORGE — A pregnant woman was transported by Intermountain Life Flight to Dixie Regional Medical Center following a two-vehicle head-on collision on Old Highway 91 Sunday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — Search and rescue teams carried an injured hiker nearly 2 miles after he couldn’t complete a trail Friday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin told St. George News his team was contacted at 11:15 a.m. after a man slipped and injured his leg at the Vortex near Lower Sand Cove Reservoir in Gunlock.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials say a possible dropped phone resulted in a typo that overvalued a home for almost $1 billion.

