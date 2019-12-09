Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

December 9, 2019
A jackknifed semitractor-trailer at mile marker 28, 5 miles north of Leeds on the southbound side of Interstate 15 on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The incident and another nearby at around the same time were the seventh and eighth involving a semi in the last two weeks in the area | Photo by Shane Brinkerhoff, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

‘It’s not normal’; UHP hopes to assess section of I-15 after 8 semis lose control over 2 weeks

Officials respond to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 involving a semi, Toquerville, Utah, Dec. 7, 2019 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah Highway Patrol is asking engineers to assess a section of Interstate 15 just north of Leeds after eight semi-trucks have rolled or slid off of the road over the past two weeks.

The USS Utah; the ‘forgotten battleship’ of Pearl Harbor 

USS Utah Memorial, Hawaii, June 11, 2016 | Photo by Mark Miller via Wikimedia Commons, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Seventy-eight years ago at 8:01 a.m., Dec. 7, 1941, “a date that will live in infamy,” the USS Utah was broadsided as its first torpedo hit during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Moments later, a second torpedo slammed into the battleship causing serious flooding.

Pregnant woman transported by Life Flight from accident on Old Highway 91

Scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision near mile marker 7 on Old Highway 91, Utah, Dec. 8, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Santa Clara/ Ivins Fire Chief Randy Hancey, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pregnant woman was transported by Intermountain Life Flight to Dixie Regional Medical Center following a two-vehicle head-on collision on Old Highway 91 Sunday afternoon.

Search and rescue makes 122nd save of the year, carrying injured hiker almost 2 miles through sand, rocks

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams carry an injured hiker almost 2 miles through sand and rocks, Gunlock, Utah, Dec. 6, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Search and rescue teams carried an injured hiker nearly 2 miles after he couldn’t complete a trail Friday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin told St. George News his team was contacted at 11:15 a.m. after a man slipped and injured his leg at the Vortex near Lower Sand Cove Reservoir in Gunlock.

Typo results in Utah home getting overvalued to nearly $1 billion, and Wasatch County taxpayers are on the hook

Stock image | Photo by Getty Images, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials say a possible dropped phone resulted in a typo that overvalued a home for almost $1 billion.

