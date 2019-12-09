MISSING: Police ask for public’s help locating missing 11-year-old autistic boy

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy in St. George.

Officers are currently searching for 11-year-old Noel Hernandez who was last seen in the area of Town Square Park at 82 S. Main Street in downtown St. George, according to a reverse 911 from the St. George Police Department.

Hernandez is described as being an Hispanic male with “shaggy” black hair. He is around 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a “Fortnight” logo, cargo pants and tennis shoes.

Police have advised that Hernandez is autistic.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Hernandez and to check around their yards and homes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. George Dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.