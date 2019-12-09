Pregnant woman heads to hospital after collision on Fort Pierce Drive

Written by Mori Kessler
December 9, 2019

ST. GEORGE — An attempt to make a U-turn on Fort Pierce Drive in St. George led to a collision Monday afternoon and resulted in a pregnant woman heading to the hospital.

The aftermath of a Honda Civic colliding with a Toyota Camry on Fort Pierce Drive during a failed U-turn attempt, St. George, Utah, Dec. 9, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

St. George Police and other responders were dispatched to the corner of Fort Pierce Drive and Hedera Place around 3:45 p.m.

What responders found was a white Toyota Camry with its rear driver side door caved in from where they had been T-boned by a gray Honda Civic. Nearby, the Honda was partially off the roadway where it had been pushed onto a lawn. The front of the Honda had been heavily damaged and a portion of the bumper was destroyed.

After investigating the collision and taking witness statements, St. George Police Officer Joe Deim said the driver of the Toyota Camry had been westbound on Fort Pierce Drive and had briefly pulled over to the side of the road before attempting a U-turn.

When the driver made the turn, she didn’t see the Honda Civic that had been behind her, resulting in the T-bone collision.

While no major injuries were reported, the driver of the Civic, a woman who was several weeks pregnant, said she was experiencing chest pains and was checked out by Gold Cross medics. She was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center soon after by a friend for a possible check-up, Deim said.

A child riding in the Camry also experienced some scrapes to her face from one of the airbags that deployed in the car on impact.

Though the Camry’s driver was cited for making an improper U-turn, both she and the Honda’s driver were cited for driving vehicles with expired registrations.

The scene began to clear around 4:20 p.m. as both vehicles were loaded onto wreckers.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!