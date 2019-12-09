Hurricane pawn shop manager takes quick action to save falling baby

Photo by Mukhina1/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

HURRICANE — Surveillance video from inside a pawn shop in Southern Utah shows a store employee saving a child from what could have been a dangerous tumble.

According to a report from Fox13Now, two adult women were shopping for a firearm Saturday inside Family Pawn when the incident happened.

As they were looking over a gun, one of the women placed a young child on the store’s counter. The child is seen in the video starting to lose its balance and then falling toward the floor.

Luckily, store manager Bill Reel was walking a few feet away and noticed the child in the dangerous situation.

“I reacted, probably within an eighth of a second,” Reel said. “I saw the baby bob just enough to show me that it could barely hold itself up and I just ran toward it.”

The video shows Reel catching the child a few feet before hitting the ground.

Read the full story with video here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by JOHN FRANCHI, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station