‘Things could have been a lot worse’; Officials investigate rollover in Washington City

ST. GEORGE — Washington City officials responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover as the fog began to lift Monday morning.

Washington City Police Lt. Kory Klotz told St. George New that first responders were called to the incident after the driver of a silver Jeep Cherokee traveling south on North Playa Della Rosita lost control and collided with a parked vehicle. The force of the collision caused the Jeep to spin before rolling.

The Jeep came to a stop on its roof, and the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside when officers arrived at the scene. The driver was wearing his seat belt, which Klotz said kept him from being ejected during the roll.

“Things could have been a lot worse without a seat belt.”

Although the cause of the rollover is still under investigation, Klotz said the driver has a history of diabetes and could have been having an insulin reaction when he lost control of the vehicle. No citations have been issued at this point as the investigation is still ongoing.

The driver was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via Gold Cross Ambulance with a possible chest injury. Once he has been cleared, police will speak with him about the incident as a part of their investigation.

