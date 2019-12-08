Dixie State women’s soccer stopped by Western Washington in Division II Elite 8

DSU women's soccer loses in the Elite 8 against Western Washington, Bellingham, Wash., Dec. 7, 2019 | Photo courtesy Dixie State Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State women’s soccer team made a cinderella run into the Elite 8 after beating both the No.1 and No. 2 seeds along the way. They finally met their match in the seventh-ranked team in the nation, Western Washington.

The game was scoreless until the 15:50 mark in the first half when Western Washington was able to find the back of the net to give them the 1-0 lead. Western Washington outshot the Trailblazers 14-2, including a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal, in the first half of play. Western Washington then scored twice in the second half, getting the shutout victory over the Trailblazers. DSU had only three shots the entire game.

The Trailblazers finished the season 12-4-6 overall, with three victories in the tournament and a South Central region championship.

Western Washington moves on to play in the Division II women’s soccer Final Four in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

