Dixie State women’s soccer stopped by Western Washington in Division II Elite 8

Written by Ryne Williams
December 8, 2019
DSU women's soccer loses in the Elite 8 against Western Washington, Bellingham, Wash., Dec. 7, 2019 | Photo courtesy Dixie State Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State women’s soccer team made a cinderella run into the Elite 8 after beating both the No.1 and No. 2 seeds along the way. They finally met their match in the seventh-ranked team in the nation, Western Washington.

The game was scoreless until the 15:50 mark in the first half when Western Washington was able to find the back of the net to give them the 1-0 lead. Western Washington outshot the Trailblazers 14-2, including a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal, in the first half of play. Western Washington then scored twice in the second half, getting the shutout victory over the Trailblazers. DSU had only three shots the entire game.

The Trailblazers finished the season 12-4-6 overall, with three victories in the tournament and a South Central region championship.

Western Washington moves on to play in the Division II women’s soccer Final Four in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ryne Williams was a Scholar-Athlete, earning CCAA Second Team All-Conference honors while playing Basketball at San Francisco State University. He is a graduate of the University's College of Liberal and Creative Arts where he double majored in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and History. A former host for the campus radio station, KSFS, Ryne previously worked for the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Raiders flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Email: rwilliams@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!