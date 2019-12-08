Flags in state to fly at half-mast Monday to honor soldier killed in Afghanistan

Stock image | Photo by Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The governor of Utah has ordered flags in the state to be lowered to half-mast Monday to honor a Utah resident killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan.

Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the State of Utah on Monday to honor the life and service of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., who will be laid to rest that day at Brigham City Cemetery.

Fuchigami was killed in the line of duty on November 20 in Afghanistan. Military officials said his helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of his death during line of duty while defending and protecting our country,” Herbert said. “His sacrifice and dedication will never be forgotten.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Monday. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a mark of respect.

