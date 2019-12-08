Colorado City health clinic ready for first patient ahead of schedule

ST. GEORGE — After over a year of preparation, Colorado City’s new medical facility is opening its doors and staff are ready to see their first patients ahead of schedule.

Earlier this year, Creek Valley Health Clinic announced they would be opening a medical facility in Colorado City, Arizona, that would be ready to “inspire health and wellness through accessible and affordable health care” by the beginning of 2020.

Now, after a little over a year, Hunter Adams, project director and acting administrator for Creek Valley, told St. George News the facility is ready and appointments have already been scheduled.

“We established the organization on Dec. 10 of last year,” Adams said. “It’s crazy to think that in just one year, we’ve been able to go from a vision into a reality.”

The Creek Valley Health Clinic will welcome its first patient on Dec. 16 and administrators will be holding an open house from 3:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 18. During the open house, residents can meet their doctors and set up appointments as well as look around the new facility.

Administrators are also planning to host a ribbon cutting ceremony and have invited a Life Flight helicopter that attendees can tour. Participants can also enjoy refreshments as they get help applying for health insurance.

About 10,000 people living in the Short Creek area have not had access to local medical clinics for about 10-15 years, Adams said in a previous interview with St. George News. Although the idea of the facility primarily began to service the Colorado City community, he said the organization is anticipated to serve anyone, including local residents and tourists, and regardless of their insurance status.

Since it’s announcement, Adams said the clinic has been met with an outpouring of support from the community.

“Just the overwhelming amount of support kind of shows that this medical facility was really built by the community and for the community,” he said. “It has really been a huge project that has brought a lot of people together in order to see this come alive.”

Creek Valley Health Clinic earned its nonprofit designation earlier this year and is managed by a board of 11 directors representing the surrounding areas, including members from Apple Valley, Hildale, Colorado City, Centennial Park and Cane Beds.

Just before fall, the Health Resources and Services Administration awarded the clinic $650,000 as a part of the New Access Points program. Creek Valley Health Clinic was among three organizations to receive the award in the state of Arizona. This year, the program awarded over $50 million to 77 health centers across 23 states, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The monetary award subsidizes some of the clinic’s operations and helps the clinic increase its Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, ensure eligibility for loan repayment for providers and lower pharmacy costs for clients.

The clinic is now open to scheduling appointments, which can be made by calling 435-900-1104.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

