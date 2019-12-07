Traffic Advisory: Semi rollover blocking southbound I-15 near Leeds

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A rollover crash involving a semitractor-trailor blocked the left lane Saturday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 between Toquerville and Leeds.

The crash caused the far-left lane of the southbound I-15 to be closed around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon according to the Utah Highway Patrol. It was causing a backup that was creating up to a 15-minute delay.

The incident, approximately six miles north of Leeds near Anderson Junction, was not expected to be cleared until around 8 p.m., according to the UHP.

