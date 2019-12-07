Typo results in Utah home getting overvalued to nearly $1 billion, and taxpayers are on the hook

Written by Associated Press
December 7, 2019
Stock image | Photo by Getty Images, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials say a possible dropped phone resulted in a typo that overvalued a home for almost $1 billion.

Taxpayers in Wasatch County may be on the hook for a tax increase after an assessor’s typo overvalued a home at nearly $1 billion. | Stock image by Getty Photos, St. George News

And taxpayers may have to pay for the mistake.

The Deseret News reports a house built in 1978 in an unincorporated area of the county was recorded in 2019 tax rolls with a value of more than $987 million. That’s an overestimate of about $543 million in taxable value.

Wasatch County Assessor Maureen “Buff” Griffiths told officials last month a staff member may have dropped a phone on a keyboard. Griffiths said the accident has resulted in a countywide overvaluation of more than $6 million.

Griffiths added that the blunder also produced revenue shortfalls in five taxing entities.

Wasatch County officials say residents will likely see an increased tax rate over the next three years to make up for the lower amount collected in 2019.

