Dixie State women’s soccer continues on Cinderella run, winning south central regional title

DSU women's soccer team wins the south central regional title, Bellingham, Wash., Dec. 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy Dixie State Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After defying the odds by beating a No. 1 seed on the road in the second round, the Dixie State University Trailblazers defeated No. 2 Dallas Baptist in the Sweet 16. With the 2-1 win, DSU claimed their first regional title and will play against Western Washington on Saturday in the Elite 8.

Jill Bennett and Whitley Johns scored the two goals for the Trailblazers in the winning effort, and they were able to hand Dallas Baptist their first loss of the season.

“It was an amazing performance from top to bottom,” DSU head coach Steve Golas said in a press release. “DBU obviously is a very amazing team, to go on a 20-game unbeaten streak and battle all the way through to the final minutes, and giving us all we could handle.”

Western Washington, the Trailblazers next opponent, is currently on a 17-game winning streak. They are also the host of the regional games, so this will be a home game for them. This will prove as an added challenge for the Trailblazers, but they did exactly that against University of Colorado, Colorado Springs in the second round at the end of November.

Their game against Western Washington will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. MST, with a bid to the Division II college cup on the line.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.