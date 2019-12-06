Irma Lookermans

2019

Our loving Mom (mummy), Gigi, grandma and great-grandma, was and always will be to us a proud woman of elegance and grace. Immigrated to the U.S. from Czechoslovakia at such a young age in the ’50s and became resilient, strong, courageous and worked hard for everything she had and made, she lived life to the fullest.

Mom loved and cared for us; she made an impact on those who came into her life throughout the years. Family was everything to her, we could always see Mom in the stands cheering us on. She loved making large, hearty Slovak meals for family, friends and guests. The HOME Mom created was always full of tradition, good smells from the kitchen, always a sense of belonging, laughter, safety, charm but most of all love. We could always count on Mom and she never hesitated to share affection.

Irma loved playing tennis, so proud of her 25 years in St. George playing in the Senior Games, what an accomplishment! She made many friends that she loved very much. Irma loved her gardening, planting vegetables as well as all her beautiful flowers and plants on her patio – that patio became her pride and joy which she cherished every day. Irma enjoyed playing cards with anyone that she could talk into it, she loved to travel, cook, sew, crochet and knit, her scarf collection was proof of that, most of us have one or five of them. Irma never missed a week of getting her hair done (a point of contention) and took pride in her everyday appearance with her fingernails, the way she styled her home, to the way she always dressed having to look just so.

Our Mom was proud, graceful and elegant! With everything our Mom has endured from the unknown of stepping off that ship so many years ago, the sacrifices, the love, the hardships and the sweat and tears up until the end, makes us take note of just how amazing our Mom is and will always be to us. Our memories are abundant, we love you and we thank you! Time to rest Mom and be with your eternal family.

Our heartfelt thank you to everyone who was able to be by Mom’s side during this difficult time; friends, neighbors, caregivers and Sun Tree Hospice.

