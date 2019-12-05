Intermountain sports performance center opens second location in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Intermountain sports performance just opened its newest facility in St. George, hosting an open house on Wednesday.

The facility, located at 1871 West Canyon View Drive at the Nets on Fire facility, is filled with weight racks, a turf training area, dumbbell sets, two ice baths and much more.

“We’ve been here (in St. George) since 2001,” Sports Performance Manager Brennan Ames said. “We’ve always done speed and agility training, specialized in helping athletes get stronger, faster and jump higher. We’ve done an amazing job at it based on the results we can see on paper.”

One challenge they have seen in St. George is that the town has grown, and with it, a demand for space and training at the center. That increase in demand for sports performance training and a more competitive sports culture was a big motivator for Intermountain when looking to expand, Ames said.

“It was a catalyst for us moving forward with finding a facility that can meet all of the needs of the athletes,” she said. “We want to be the gold standard in sports performance training not only in Southern Utah but even in all of Utah.”

Intermountain sports performance formerly focused more on speed and agility, but with their new facility, athletes will be able to receive sports specific training, strength and weight training and sports medicine. Intermountain hopes that in the future they can bring in other resources to help get athletes treated for injuries at their new location

“That’s really what we want it to be so that athletes don’t have to come to us for speed, go there for strength, go to a different place for recovery,” Ames said. “They can do it all right here with qualified staff who are degreed, certified and know what they’re doing.”

Ames said they have treated athletes from 8 to 80 years old, and athletes that play every team sport. They also train individual athletes, including triathletes, marathon runners, BMX riders, motocross athletes and even competitive go-kart racers.

“They can expect it to be a hard and challenging program,” Ames said. “Rarely will an athlete have a day here that they’re not dripping with sweat when they’re done and not wishing they could stay in bed a little longer the next morning. It really takes that kind of sacrifice and dedication to force your body to get better.”

