Police seek information on Pizza Hut burglary involving stolen safe

CEDAR CITY — The Pizza Hut restaurant in Cedar City was burglarized early Wednesday morning, and police are looking for any information on the incident.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News the incident occurred at the restaurant’s location on 579 S. Main St. sometime after midnight Wednesday and before employees arrived for work the next morning.

“It was broken into and a safe with an undisclosed amount of money was stolen,” Pollock said.

No injuries were reported, and the store was open for business as usual on Wednesday, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the crime. To report a tip, call Cedar City Police at 435-586-2956 and reference case number C19-04121.

