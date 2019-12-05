December 7, 1940 — November 27, 2019

Carole Lee Jenkins Stoker, age 78, passed away on Nov. 27 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Carole was born on Dec. 7, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Dean Lewis and Blanche Evans Jenkins. She was the youngest of four children.

Carole grew up in the Avenues of Salt Lake City, Utah. As a child, she and her family were outdoor enthusiasts having spent much time in the Wasatch Mountains camping, fishing, and hiking. While attending East High School, she was a member of the marching band, playing the trumpet. She also played the piano as a young woman. After she graduated from East High School, she married her high school sweetheart, her eternal companion, in the Salt Lake Temple on Sept. 18, 1959.

Carole and Les lived at the U of U Stadium Village while Les attended the University of Utah. After Les graduated from the U, they moved to St. George with their, then three, children. There they raised their four sons and one daughter in the Bloomington area, where Les and Carole resided until the time of their passing.

Carole was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in many callings. She also supported her husband while he served in various scouting positions with the BSA, which helped instill their love for the outdoors and camping as a family. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed participating in many book clubs throughout her life.

After working for Dixie Anesthesia for several years, she was employed by Dixie Regional Medical Center in the emergency department for over 25 years, where she developed many lifelong friendships.

Carole loved to travel. Some of her favorite trips with Les were to Jerusalem and Hawaii. She also enjoyed a memorable trip to Europe, as well as a humanitarian trip to Bolivia. Some of her favorite pastimes were working in her yard, quilting, crocheting and knitting.

She is survived by her children: Mike (Cathy) Stoker, Midway; Susie (Reed) McArthur, Pine Valley; Robert (Pam) Stoker, St. George; Matthew (Annalee) Stoker, Ivins; John (Haylee) Stoker, St. George; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, DeAnne Wardle, Taylorsville; brother, Gary Jenkins, Salt Lake City; sister-in-law, Linda Jenkins, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Jenkins; brother-in-law, Buddie Wardle; and sister-in-law, Patsy Jenkins.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Manzanita Chapel, 3519 Manzanita Road, (Bloomington) St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd. and on Monday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Manzanita Chapel. Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.