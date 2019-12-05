HedgeHog Electric’s 2019 ‘Christmas Light Spectacular’ map is back, with prizes totaling $1,000

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The most wonderful time of year is here, and for some in Southern Utah, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without an adventure driving around in search of twinkling lights and the best Christmas displays in town.

Get ready to pack up the car with family and friends, because your Southern Utah lighting experts at HedgeHog Electric are back to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year with the 2019 St. George “Christmas Light Spectacular” map. This year, finding them all couldn’t be easier.

Click on the video player at the top of this page for a sneak preview of the best displays in town.

The owners of HedgeHog Electric said they have been blown away by the past support and feedback from the community, and they are excited to share this year’s updated Christmas display map.

Every year the company goes on the hunt for the best decorated homes to include on their map, and this year it includes beloved favorites and some new locations. Whether it’s your first time cruising, or it has become a Christmas tradition, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

This year’s map features multiple homes from Dixie Downs to LaVerkin and a few local holiday events. Many of the displays take hundreds of hours of dedication and dozens of extension cords to complete.

And since a Christmas drive wouldn’t be the same these days without a few selfies, if you feel like getting a little dressed up, HedgeHog has a special incentive to help strike your best pose. Those who want to go all out with their festive best – such as dressing up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus or wearing their best ugly Christmas sweater – can head out and start snapping away. HedgeHog will award the best dressed submission with a $500 Amazon gift card.

Just take a picture in front of any map location and post it to the company’s Facebook or Instagram pages using #StGeorgeChristmasMap to be entered to win. Those who don’t want to dress up can also have a chance to win one of two $250 Amazon gift cards for submitting their photos. The last day for submissions is Jan. 1, 2020.

As in previous years, HedgeHog has partnered with a charity to help as part of their annual Christmas map fun, and this year they have chosen to donate to Root for Kids. The local charity focus on providing children and their families with the extra support they need for optimal development and growth. For every “like” the Christmas light map receives on HedgeHog’s Facebook page, they will donate $1 to Root for Kids.

“We also are going to extend this challenge to Instagram,” HedgeHog owners said on their website. For every new follower that HedgeHog Electric receives from now through the new year, they will also donate $1 to the organization.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

