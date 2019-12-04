TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | December 6 – December 8
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Expressions of a Creative Life: A Retrospective of Art by Barry Scharf | Admission: Free | Location: 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. | Upcycled Art Class | Admission: $10 | Location: St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Solo Gallery Featuring Chloe Duncan | Admission: Free | Location: 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | “SMALLS” A Featured Exhibit of Watercolors at Gallery 35 | Admission: Free | Location: 35 Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 1-2:30 p.m. | Card Class | Admission: Free | Location: 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Art on Main Gallery Stroll-St. George Streetfest | Admission: Free | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Acrylic Pour Workshop | Admission: Various | Location: The Art Factor, 1361 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Cedar City Rocks! Rock Painting and Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 8-10 a.m. | Adaptive Ops Academy | Admission: Various | Location: Adaptive Ops, 1031 S. Bluff St. St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Savior of the World | Admission: Free | Location: Conference Center in Temple Square, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 a.m., through Sunday, 5 p.m. | The Magic of Writing 2-Day Masterclass | Admission: $415 | Location: 144 W. Brigham Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Annie Sloan BYOP/Kitchen Cabinets Workshop *3 seats left* | Admission: Various | Location: 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Concealed Carry Class for Utah and/or Arizona | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 12:30-1 p.m. | 2019 Christmas Micro Container Exchange | Admission: Free | Location: 741 St. James Lane, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Experienced Rider Course | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Rider Education (Dixie Tech College), 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Mastering Peace | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Free Week to Wellness Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: CC Training, St. George.
- Sunday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Gathering of the Masculine | Admission: $15 | Location: The Zen Den, 419 N. Bluff St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | ELF the Musical-Matinee | Admission: $24-49 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | The PrinceLESS Bride | Admission: $20-24.95 | Location: 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Live Nativity | Admission: $3 person, $20 family up to 10 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | A Christmas Carol-Matinee | Admission: $21-23 | Location: 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Hope of the World, A Dance Nativity Concert | Admission: $14-18 | Location: 178 S. 700 East. St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn | Admission: $19-23 | Location: 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf and Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 2:30-9 p.m. | Recital | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | DICKENS | Admission: Various | Location: All American Cloggers, 25 N. 100 East, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Dickens Christmas Festival | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 5-6 p.m. | LaVerkin City Winter Fest 2019 | Admission: $14 race until Oct. 19 | Location: 435 N. Main St., LaVerkin.
- Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden | Admission: Free | Location: 375 Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | St. George Streetfest | Admission: Free | Location: 50 S. Main Street, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Old Salty Train Ride | Admission: $2 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Visit with Santa Claus | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. | North Pole Express at Thunder Junction | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | The Ultimate Family Dinosaur Event: Jurassic Empire!! | Admission: Various | Location: 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Santa at Fiesta Fun | Admission: Various | Location: 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Christmas Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Iron Springs Resort, 3196 N. Iron Springs Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | 5th Annual Spirit of Christmas Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Stratum Real Estate Group, 365 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Winter Fest at Rocky Vista University | Admission: $5, $7 at the door | Location: Rocky Vista University – Southern Utah Campus, 255 E. Center St., Ivins.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. PST | Home for the Holidays Community Christmas Village | Admission: $15.99 person | Location: Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Holiday Market | Admission: $1 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, noon to 5 p.m. | Holiday Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Chamber of Commerce.
- Friday, 1 p.m. | 5 Hacks to Holiday Eating | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | RSQ’d Holiday Treasures Garage Sale Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ DOGS.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Sand Hollow Resort Light the Night Charity Event | Admission: $5-20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | TOY’S FOR TOTS BRUNCH WITH MR & MRS CLAUS! | Admission: Free | Location: Coral Canyon Golf Course, 1925 N. Canyon Greens Drive, Washington.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | TOYS FOR TOTS!! | Admission: Free | Location: The Iceberg Drive Inn, 222 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Chili Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Christmas on the Farm | Admission: Various | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 4-7 p.m. | Techmas | Admission: Free| Location: SUU Auditorium, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Ed Tracey Band and Identity Crisis Play Streetfest December 6th! | Admission: Various | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | A Kurt Bestor Christmas: Peace on Earth | Admission: $35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Southwest Symphony Strings At the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Pablo of the Mountain | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Choral Artists of Southern Nevada At the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Mulberry Who-ville Christmas Bash | Admission: Free | Location: 2668 E. Crimson Ridge Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Black Sabbatical On The Patio | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Hurricane Valley Choir Christmas Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | St. George Chamber Singers and Children’s Choir At the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone | Admission: $35 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 395 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Lew Winter | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Handel’s Messiah | Admission: $8-12 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 395 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Celebrating 30 Years of Orchestra of Southern Utah | Admission: Various | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 6 p.m. | Board Game Night | Admission: Free | Location: Noggin Games, 1830 N. Main St., Suite 3, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Nog and Sweater Party | Admission: Free | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Democrats Winter Holiday Party | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | PK Speed Social Networking | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight | YSA December White Out Dance | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Utah YSA 2nd Stake, 441 S. 2200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Bassline | Admission: Free | Location: 929 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Holiday Affair | Admission: Free | Location: GypsyEmporium, 25 E. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Ladies Christmas Outreach | Admission: $15 | Location: Calvary Chapel Hurricane Valley, 1015 W. 100 North, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Holiday Social at the Tonaquint Nature Center | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Holiday Party | Admission: Free | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 pm. | Polar Express Party! | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library- Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Bowling! | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 1-3 p.m. | Stitch ‘n’ B *!# | Admission: Various | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 2 p.m., through Saturday, 11 p.m. | Youth Holiday Basketball Festival | Admission: $75 a game | Location: Southern Utah Sports Academy, 494 N. 2150 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Iron County 4-H Public Speaking Camp | Admission: $15 members | Location: Southern Utah University, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | 2019 Shivwits Toy Drive Hike- East Reef | Admission: $20 | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Hungry Hustle 5k – Hustle to Fight Childhood Hunger | Admission: Various | Location: 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, noon, through Sunday, 11:59 p.m. | The Capstone Races (10k, 1/2 Marathon, and 50k distances) | Admission: Various | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Southern Utah Men’s Basketball VS Utah Valley University | Admission: Various | Location: America First Event Center, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. PST | Gold Butte Trash Pick Up | Admission: Free | Location: Friends of Gold Butte,12 W. Mesquite Blvd., Unit 106, Mesquite.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $20 | Location: 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
