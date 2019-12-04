TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | December 6 – December 8

Art                    

Education/enlightenment             

Entertainment        

  • Friday, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | ELF the Musical-Matinee | Admission: $24-49 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday, 6 p.m. | The PrinceLESS Bride | Admission: $20-24.95 | Location: 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Live Nativity | Admission: $3 person, $20 family up to 10 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | A Christmas Carol-Matinee | Admission: $21-23 | Location: 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Hope of the World, A Dance Nativity Concert | Admission: $14-18 | Location: 178 S. 700 East. St. George.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn | Admission: $19-23 | Location: 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf and Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 2:30-9 p.m. | Recital | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | DICKENS | Admission: Various | Location: All American Cloggers, 25 N. 100 East, St. George.

Family                                   

Foods/vendors/charity           

  • Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Holiday Market | Admission: $1 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Friday, noon to 5 p.m. | Holiday Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Chamber of Commerce.
  • Friday, 1 p.m. | 5 Hacks to Holiday Eating | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | RSQ’d Holiday Treasures Garage Sale Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ DOGS.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Sand Hollow Resort Light the Night Charity Event | Admission: $5-20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | TOY’S FOR TOTS BRUNCH WITH MR & MRS CLAUS! | Admission: Free | Location: Coral Canyon Golf Course, 1925 N. Canyon Greens Drive, Washington.
  • Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | TOYS FOR TOTS!! | Admission: Free | Location: The Iceberg Drive Inn, 222 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Chili Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 2-6 p.m. | Christmas on the Farm | Admission: Various | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Sunday, 4-7 p.m. | Techmas | Admission: Free| Location: SUU Auditorium, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Music             

Nightlife/social                                

  • Thursday, 6 p.m. | Board Game Night | Admission: Free | Location: Noggin Games, 1830 N. Main St., Suite 3, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 5-10 p.m. | Nog and Sweater Party | Admission: Free | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Democrats Winter Holiday Party | Admission: Free | Location: Washington City Community Center.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | PK Speed Social Networking | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight | YSA December White Out Dance | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Utah YSA 2nd Stake, 441 S. 2200 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Bassline | Admission: Free | Location: 929 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Holiday Affair | Admission: Free | Location: GypsyEmporium, 25 E. State St., Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Ladies Christmas Outreach | Admission: $15 | Location: Calvary Chapel Hurricane Valley, 1015 W. 100 North, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. | Holiday Social at the Tonaquint Nature Center | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. | Holiday Party | Admission: Free | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 1-3 pm. | Polar Express Party! | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library- Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Bowling! | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 1-3 p.m. | Stitch ‘n’ B *!# | Admission: Various | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting     

