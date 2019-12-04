Shirley Jean Adair White

August 18, 1931 — November 28, 2019

Our sweet mother, Shirley Adair White, was welcomed into heaven on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 28, 2019, after suffering from years of declining health conditions leading to Alzheimer’s. We are so grateful that she spent the past 88 years living among family and friends while bringing so much joy to all of us that had the privilege of knowing her kindness, humor, tenacity and love.

Shirley was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Jackrabbit, Nevada to William and Ruth Adair. Shirley married Frank White on July 15, 1949 (they were later sealed in the St. George Temple for time and eternity in September 2001). Shirley and Frank lived in Elko, Nevada from 1949-1963 then moved to St. George, Utah with their five children.

Shirley was always active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was the Stake Girl’s Camp Director for many, many years as well as serving as a Cub Scout Leader when her five children were young. Shirley worked for Wilkinson Electric in St. George for many years before she retired. After her husband (Frank White) passed in March 2001, Shirley served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pennsylvania Harrisburg Mission from December 2002 – May 2004.

Shirley is survived by five children; her daughters, Vikki Wilde (Joe) of St. George, Utah; Christina (Tina) White of Washington, Utah; sons Earl (Frank) White (Wanda) of Enterprise, Alabama; Kay White of Hurricane, Utah and Dale White (Jackie) of Bozeman, Montana; and youngest brother Derrill Adair (Liz) of Kanab, Utah.

She leaves lots of love and an indelible imprint on her 24 grandchildren, Mike (Lisa) Wilde, Terry (Tina) Wilde, Brandi (Bill) Mostowy, Ron (Pamela) White, Jason (Amberleah) White, Leon (Bonnie) White, David (Reina) White, Autumn Peterson, Tyler (Erika) Simon, Kasey White, Jamie White, Corey White, Nikki White, Michelle (Brad) Woodbury, and Brenden Boggio; along with 46 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death and has now rejoined her husband Frank, her son Stephen, her parents and two younger brothers Bill Adair and Gerry Adair along with the many family and friends who were waiting for her.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a visitation at 9 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. (Nevada time) in Panaca Memorial Park, Panaca, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, please, just send your condolences to the family or donate to The Meadows Memory Care, St. George Utah. We are so thankful for all the wonderful loving care the amazing staff of The Meadows Assisted Living and The Meadows Memory Care provided during our Mother’s final years. We would also like to thank Zions Way Hospice for their tender care in Mom’s final days.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.