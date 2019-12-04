Dixie State women’s soccer plays No. 2 Dallas Baptist in Division II Sweet 16

DSU women's soccer team advances on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA DII national tournament, Date and time not specified | Photo courtesy Dixie State Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University women’s soccer team has been rolling through the Division II national tournament looking to keep their season alive with a win against the No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist.

The Trailblazers started the postseason with a one-point loss in the RMAC championship tournament, but DSU was still able to snag a spot in the national tournament as an at-large bid.

After getting into the tournament as the No. 5 seed, the Trailblazers beat No. 4 Texas Woman’s in a penalty shootout and then upset the No. 1 seed University of Colorado Colorado Springs. UCCS was also the host of the tournament, and Dixie State beat them 2-1 on the road.

Now Dixie State is preparing to take on No. 2 Dallas Baptist in the Sweet 16. That game will be played in Bellingham, Washington on Thursday, and it is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. MT. The winner of the game will be crowned the south-central region champion.

Dallas Baptist has only played one game in the tournament so far, getting a bye in the first round, but they are currently 17-0-3. DBU beat Colorado School of Mines in the second round in a penalty shootout, which was their third tie of the season, and have no suffered a loss all season.

The winner will advance on to the Elite 8, with the quarterfinal match being played in Bellingham on Saturday.

The college sports information directors of America also released their academic all-American teams Wednesday, with two Dixie State players being selected. Kelsey Cook and Kilee Allsop were selected, with Cook being voted onto the first team and Allsop earning a spot on the third team. Cook is majoring in business administration and has a 3.96 GPA while Allsop, a digital design major, boasts a 3.95 GPA.

