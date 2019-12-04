Intermountain Healthcare announced as official health care partner of the Raiders

The new Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Raiders, St. George News

HENDERSON, Nev. — Intermountain Healthcare has been announced as the official health care partner of the Raiders and a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium. The Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center is currently under construction in Henderson, Nevada and set to open in the Summer of 2020.

The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare will focus their efforts and new initiatives by working towards better health outcomes and overall well-being for individuals, families and communities in the west.

“We are thrilled to be a partner with the Raiders as we focus on community health,” Marc Harrison, Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO, said in a press release. “We are committed to working together to bring many positive, vibrant and sustainable health programs to our communities. With this partnership, Intermountain Healthcare is working to extend its mission to more people — expanding in ways that help people live the healthiest lives possible.”

The Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters include a three-story, 135,000-square-foot office area, along with a 150,000-square-foot field house that will house one and one-half indoor football fields. There are three outdoor football fields and a 50,000-square-foot performance center. “We are pleased to welcome Intermountain Healthcare as the naming rights partner for our new, state of the art performance center,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a press release. “Together, we are aligned in our investment in outreach programs and are committed to improving community and civic health through multiple platforms.”

Additionally, local government anticipates that 250 permanent jobs will be created to run team operations, and it is expected that many Raiders players, coaches and staff will move near the new facility in Henderson.

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the partnership with Intermountain Healthcare as a part of their duties as the stadium’s official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.

