American Legion Post 90 to commemorate 1941 Pearl Harbor attack in a ceremony at Tonaquint Cemetery

The battleship USS Arizona sinking after being hit by Japanese air attack on Dec. 7, 1941 | Public domain photo from National Archives, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — To remember those who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, American Legion Post 90 of St. George will host a ceremony at Tonaquint Cemetery on Saturday at 10:48 a.m., which marks the exact time of the attack: 7:48 a.m. on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.

“We will always be grateful for those heroes of long ago,” Marti Bigbie, commander of American Legion Post 90, said in a press release from the city of St. George. “There are no more Pearl Harbor survivors in the St. George area — time has thinned out their ranks — so it is up to us to keep their legacy alive. We will have a mostly silent ceremony to commemorate this sad, but important event in American history.”

On Dec. 7, 1941, the United States was suddenly attacked. Characterized by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as “a day which will live in infamy,” Japan’s aggressive action plunged America into World War II. There were 2,403 killed and 1,178 wounded at Pearl Harbor, along with four American battleships sunk.

Those who did not die foreshadowed the grit and character that embodied U.S. service members of what has been called the “Greatest Generation.” Service and sacrifice were demonstrated over the next 44 months of war as the fate of the free world hung in the balance.

There will be four St. George-area veterans at the Tonaquint ceremony — representing four branches of military service — who will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony.

The public is welcomed to this event. For more information on Post 90, visit their website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.