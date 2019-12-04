November 5, 1960 — November 29, 2019

James David Tisdale, 59, passed away Nov. 29, 2019. He was born Nov. 5, 1960, in Henderson, Nevada to John David Tisdale and Ilona Lewis. He was the oldest of eight children. He was engaged to Tammi Global.

David was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an Elder. He was a member of the St. George Elks Lodge and past Exalted Ruler from 2006-2007.

David worked in construction for many years and was great at it. He was an equipment operator, pipe layer and many other occupations. He was a loving and caring person. He was always looking out for those around him.

David was preceded in death by his son, James Curtis Tisdale. He is survived by his father, John Tisdale (Lenore); mother, Ilona Petty; children Britni Lynn, Jason (Lacy), Tarra (Frank), Dean (Melissa), Josh (Tiffany) and Ashten (Fernando); six sisters; three brothers; many grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. George 7th Ward Chapel, 550 E. 700 South, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd. and on Friday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.