Suspect arrested for burglary after security camera alerts homeowner

Police respond to the scene of a reported shooting in Hurricane, Utah, April 27, 2019 | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City man is scheduled to appear Wednesday in 5th District Court after allegedly admitting to breaking into a Hurricane residence. Police say they found items taken from the home hidden in the back of a vehicle parked nearby.

Charges were filed by the Washington County Attorney’s Office against 36-year-old Travis Regg, who is facing charges of second-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony theft and two misdemeanors, including one count of tampering with evidence and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.

The charges stem from an incident Monday when officers responded to West 1970 South after a resident called 911 reporting that they saw an unknown individual walk into their residence. The homeowners were alerted to the intrusion by the activation of the home’s security cameras.

Police arrived to find the back door to the residence ajar, the report states, but the home was unoccupied.

Officers began searching the area and found a man, later identified as Regg, who matched the description of the individual seen in the footage. While questioning the suspect, police say he initially told them he went to the home “looking for a friend.”

Detectives arrived shortly thereafter, at which point police say Regg admitted to entering the residence “knowing no one was there,” with the intent of burglarizing the home.

Officers began a search of the area and reportedly found several items that did not belong to the suspect in the back of his vehicle, items that the report states the homeowner – and suspect – confirmed were taken from the residence. During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers also allegedly found two used syringes that contained a residue consistent with a narcotic.

Officers ran a background check that revealed Regg was on parole and had at least two prior convictions in the last 10 years. Officers contacted the suspect’s parole agent, and he was placed on a 72-hour hold for a parole violation.

According to court records, Regg pleaded guilty to misdemeanor shoplifting in a 2011 case, followed by multiple cases filed between 2015-2017. In those cases, Regg pleaded guilty to weapons, false identity and drug charges, for which he was ordered to serve 365 days in the Weber County Jail. He was subsequently placed in the work-release program in March 2017.

The day he began the program, however, he failed to return to the jail at the appointed time. He was later located and charged with third-degree felony escape, for which he was sentenced to serve up to five years in Utah State Prison.

According to court records, the suspect had no further cases until charges were filed involving the Hurricane incident Monday. He remains in jail on $15,000 bail.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.