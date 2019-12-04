MISSING: Officials ask for public’s help in locating missing, endangered St. George man

Written by Ryann Richardson
December 4, 2019
Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing or endangered man.

According to a news release posted by the St. George Police Department, 56-year-old Juan J. Guzman has been missing for nearly three weeks, and due to health concerns, his family is extremely worried.

Guzman was last seen in St. George on Nov. 14 around 11 a.m., and friends and family were last able to contact him the following day, Nov. 15. Police have said there is a possibility that he has left the country.

Officers said Guzman is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He is a Caucasian man with a medium complexion and brown hair.

Those with any information about his whereabouts can reference incident number 19P029526 when calling the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

