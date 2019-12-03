Southern Utah Home Builders Association announces 2019 Members of the Year

St. George City as seen from the Dixie Rock/Sugarloaf formation at Pioneer Park, St. George, Utah, July 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Home Builders Association has honored several individuals and businesses with the association’s Members of the Year awards.

According to a press release from the home builders association, the selection criteria are derived from many factors, including association service and support, community service and various other contributions the business or individual makes to the construction industry. A committee met to determine the award winners, and the following members were recognized.

Builder Member of the Year – Seth Foster, American Heritage Homes

In 2009, Seth Foster and his brother Shem started American Heritage Homes and the company has been very successful. They joined SUHBA seven years ago and were determined to do everything possible to obtain a Parade of Homes position, and they accomplished this in just one year. They have been in the parade every consecutive year since then.

Foster and his wife, Tamara, have three children. Seth’s philosophy of life is to “lead by example.” He has a passion for the people of this community and has created a “Client for Life” philosophy.

“This year, Foster has done an outstanding job as SUHBA president,” the press release stated. “Under his direction and leadership, we have the highest membership in 12 years, the highest Parade of Homes attendance in the past 12 years and raised over $48,000 in education scholarships and for community service projects. Seth made it a priority to continue to work with our Careers in Construction program in partnership with the school district. This year high school students will build their first home which will be part of the upcoming Parade of Homes.”

SUHBA recognized Foster for his excellent leadership, outstanding dedication and for contributing countless hours on behalf of SUHBA and the building industry.

Supplier Associate Member of the Year – Carpets Plus

Carpets Plus has been a SUHBA member since 1996. Joe Gibbons started the company out of his trailer close to 30 years ago, and it has grown substantially over the years.

Gibbons’ son Ken is continuing his father’s legacy as he has been successful in expanding the business and offering many products and services to contractors and to the public, including appliances, flooring, fireplaces, outdoor barbecues, window coverings and a complete design center.

Carpets Plus has been active with community service and support. The company has made contributions to the Dove Center, it hires former homeless individuals from Switchpoint Community Resource Center, and it recently demonstrated great support to Dixie Technical College by providing and installing countertops and appliances for the school’s new culinary department.

Carpets Plus shows great support to SUHBA and the industry by being a strong supporter of the Parade of Homes.

Service Associate Member of the Year – Fred Walker, Infowest

Fred Walker is someone that SUBHA committee members said truly cares about people and cares about building relationships, which he has demonstrated through his dedication and support of the home builders association. Walker has contributed countless hours in serving and volunteering within SUHBA.

“Walker has made it a priority to bring potential members to SUHBA luncheons and believes in our organization and shares the opportunities with others,” the press release stated. “Walker has participated on many SUHBA committees, membership drives, Parade of Homes, member appreciation events and service projects. He serves other community organizations like the Chamber of Commerce.”

The committee said Walker believes that true and lasting relationships are built upon the opportunities to serve others and that he is a great example of a member who truly cares about the building industry and the community in which he lives.

Trade Contractor Member of the Year – Lynn Oyler, Cool That Garage

Whether it is working until late to finish a job or driving to Texas in one weekend to visit his grandchildren, Lynn Oyler of Cool That Garage works hard to get the job done, the committee said.

SUHBA recognized Oyler for his outstanding support of SUHBA and to the construction industry. He has served multiple times on the SUHBA for Service Committee, supports the Parade of Homes by exhibiting and attends the SUHBA luncheons and member events when he can squeeze into his busy schedule.

Oyler can always be found with a big smile on his face, willing to help others.

2019 special awards

As part of this year’s awards, SUHBA recognized individuals and companies for outstanding examples of service to the building industry and the community.

“Their actions show by example the type of principles the building industry is striving to represent to our peers and to our customers,” the press release stated.

These awards are not given out every year, but this year three individuals have been recognized.

Honorary HBA Lifetime Achievement Award – Casey Brown, Better Professional Painting

“Casey Brown is greatly missed by so many SUHBA members, friends and family, but he will not be forgotten,” the press release stated. “He impacted many people that he worked with and his talent is showcased throughout the community.”

Brown’s company, Better Professional Painting has been a SUHBA member for over 22 years. People like Brown set high standards and help the St. George area grow into a wonderful place to live.

Brown made many contributions over the years and supported many community service projects.

SUHBA honored and recognized Brown for his outstanding efforts in a lifetime achievement of supporting the building industry.

Honorary HBA Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Bowcutt

“Joe Bowcutt can be defined by kindness, happiness, laughter, service and hard-work. Bowcutt loved the community and was always serving. Whether it be through City Council service, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Board of Realtors, SUHBA and many other organizations, Bowcutt was involved.”

He made a point to make anyone feel welcome wherever he went. Bowcutt and his employer, Guild Mortgage Company, have provided ongoing support of SUHBA. The association has chosen to honor Bowcutt with the HBA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Defender of Housing Award – John Willis, City of St. George

SUHBA created a new award last year with the purpose of recognizing individuals and community partners for their contributions in helping to defend and keep housing a priority. SUHBA representatives work hard to build and strengthen relationships, especially in government relations.

“The city of St. George, especially Community Development Director John Willis, has done a great job this year in working with home builders by listening, being willing to adapt to current housing market needs and being supportive overall to the building industry,” the committee stated.

SUHBA recognized Willis and the city of St. George as community partners for their contributions to the building industry in helping to defend and keep housing a priority in the community. They have been honored with the 2019 Defender of Housing Award.

