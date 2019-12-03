January 12, 1931 — November 27, 2019

Pauline Truman Bowler, the most wonderful mother in the world, slipped through these mortal bands into the waiting arms of her sweetheart and eternal companion Roland Leon Bowler on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Pauline passed away at Dixie Regional Medical Center being held and surrounded by loved ones. She was able to leave behind the mortal body that had been such a struggle for so many years.

Pauline was born Jan. 12, 1931, in Enterprise, Utah to Jacob Thomas and Emily Hall Truman. She was the ninth of 10 children. She lived in Enterprise her entire life. Pauline loved to run as a child. She would run everywhere, but that ended when she contracted asthma as a child. She suffered from asthma for the rest of her life. She lived with pulmonary fibrosis for the last nine and a half years of her life. We are so grateful that she outlived the life expectancy after a diagnosis of three to five years.

Pauline married Roland Leon Bowler on April 1, 1949, in the St. George, Utah LDS Temple, and together they made the most wonderful life for their children that any children could hope for.

Pauline was the BEST cook. She would read cookbooks like novels. She had hundreds of cookbooks and would subscribe to magazines and newspapers so she could get more recipes. She had thousands of recipe cards and clippings in folders. She was famous for her candies and chocolates.

Pauline always had an embroidery project by her chair. She made beautiful tablecloths, bedspreads, quilt tops, baby blankets, etc. She was a beautiful seamstress also.

Pauline LOVED flowers and was known for beautiful flower beds.

Pauline loved reading her scriptures and always had them on the table by her chair. She loved crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.

Pauline held a church calling her entire life up until she got so sick. She served in Relief Society, Young Women’s, and Primary and on the stake funeral committee. She loved serving and those whom she served loved her.

She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a magic touch. She could comfort any child and get them to sleep.

Pauline is survived by her children, Roland (Mary), Bradley (Janet) and Melanie (Mark) Slack, all of Enterprise. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brothers, William James (Billy) and Richard Phaon, sisters-in-law Frances Staheli and Vicki Moers and brother-in-law Lonnie Christensen. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, many siblings and her grandson, Garrett Slack.

There will be a viewing Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Enterprise Stake Center. The burial will follow in the Enterprise Cemetery.

Special thanks to the angel nurses mom had in the hospital: Sally, Sadie and Jordan.