Zion shuttle services cease for winter season, private vehicles allowed on scenic drive

Shuttles parked by the maintenance facility at sunset, Zion National Park, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Teresa Soper, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Shuttle services in Zion National Park have ceased for the winter, allowing private vehicles to drive through Zion Canyon.

No shuttles will run in Zion Canyon Dec. 2 through Dec. 21. Private vehicles will be allowed to drive on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive during this time.

There is limited parking along the scenic drive. Parking is expected to fill every day and visitors are encouraged to plan to arrive early to find parking, according to a press release. The park is asking visitors to park legally and responsibly, in marked parking spaces only. During periods of extreme congestion, access to the scenic drive may be closed.

Shuttles will return for the holidays. From Dec. 22 through Dec. 31 there will be no private vehicles allowed on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. Visitors can park at the Visitor Center and use the free shuttle.

