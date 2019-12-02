3 killed in head-on collision on SR-89 in Kane County

Three people were killed in a collision on SR-89 in Kane County, Utah, Dec. 1, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities say three people died Sunday evening after two vehicles collided on a freeway in Kane County.

The Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release that the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near mile marker 34 on state Route 89 between Big Water and Kanab.

According to the release, a Ford van was heading south “at a high rate of speed” when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a northbound Acura SUV head on.

UHP officials say three people in the SUV died from their injuries.

Following the crash, the Ford caught fire. However, the driver of the van survived the crash and was airlifted to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George via Classic Air Medical.

The extent of the driver’s injuries were not immediately released.

A southbound minivan crashed after hitting debris from the initial collision, disabling the vehicle. Nobody in the vehicle was reported injured.

The crash investigation remains ongoing, and the identities of those killed have not been released pending notification of family.

