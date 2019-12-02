Lion’s Gate Recovery to award 2 people the gift of getting their lives back; apply now

ST. GEORGE — Lion’s Gate Recovery, a Southern Utah-based addiction recovery center, is expanding its ability to help others with the opening of its newest location in Parowan.

To celebrate the milestone and to help other families, owners Aaron Ward and Josh Campbell are offering one man and one woman the opportunity for a full-ride addiction recovery scholarship.

Ward and Campbell first purchased Lion’s Gate Recovery about two years ago. They had both previously worked for different recovery centers, but it was always their dream to open their own center where they could share what they knew and give back.

The two men are both in recovery themselves and said they have a formula – as well as a passion – for helping others find what they found.

“We had been hoping that this dream would come true for a long time, and it finally has,” Campbell said. “Addiction almost took my life. … Luckily I was able to find a way to get into a treatment center and help me change my life.”

Since its beginnings, Lion’s Gate has helped many people find recovery and get their lives back. They now have locations in St. George, Toquerville, Cedar City and their newest location in Parowan.

As a way of expressing their gratitude for continued success, Ward and Campbell are offering the two full-ride addiction recovery scholarships to two people in financial need.

While insurance has improved for many looking to get into treatment for addictions, Ward said some people still fall through the gaps and cannot afford the treatment or cannot afford it for long enough for them to safely be in recovery.

The scholarships are designed for those people who are highly motivated to take their life back but cannot afford an addiction recovery center.

“Addiction is the toughest thing that I have ever had to overcome,” Campbell said, adding that there are so many facets of recovery beyond the addiction.

“You have to change everything in your life,” Campbell said. “You have to change the way you think and the way you act. You have to make amends for the things you have done to other people. This is not an easy thing.”

But it is possible. Though Ward and Campbell are not the same age, they both found recovery in their lives when they were just 23 years old, and they want people to know that it is never too early – or too late – to begin a recovery journey.

While the scholarship will be an amazing opportunity to remove the financial burden from the process, Campbell said they are still looking to award it to people who are willing to put in the work and who want to get better.

Ward and Campbell said they have seen opportunities like this scholarship work before. The first two clients Lion’s Gate had were basically there on scholarship, Ward said, and they are still sober and really doing well today.

“It works,” he said.

The scholarship is not just a 30-day treatment offer, Ward said. It is support at every level, including treatment, sober living, continuing care and more.

Along with that comes a community of people who care about the individual and helping them get their life, family and friends back, Campbell said.

“This is a really special opportunity for a family that’s struggling and doesn’t have the means to get help,” Campbell said.

Applications will be taken through Dec. 14, and the scholarships will be chosen Dec. 15.

Information on how to apply can be found by calling 866-471-9476 or by visiting 260 W. St. George Blvd. in St. George or 535 S. Main St. #2 in Cedar City. More information about Lion’s Gate Recovery can be found here.

