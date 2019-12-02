July 27, 1950 – Nov. 29, 2019

Hal G. Demke, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Nov. 29, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City on July 27, 1950, to his parents, Joseph and Marian Demke.

Hal was married to Kathie Boston for 18 years and had 10 beautiful children. He dedicated his life to his children and grandchildren, his work and to all who knew him.

He grew up in Southern California. Hal is the fourth of eight children. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central America. He received a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and an MBA from UCLA.

Hal settled down with his family in Southern Utah and lived his life by bringing the family together every Sunday for family dinner and hosting his infamous yearly campouts with enough food to feed an army.

He always had a passion for learning and was fascinated with the history of the church. Music was always playing when Hal was near and he held a deep emotional connection to many songs. He enjoyed watching sports but really loved playing racquetball, tennis, baseball, basketball and golf. He was always down for a good competition.

He will always be remembered for his deep sense of humor and sarcasm. Hal loved a healthy debate. He loved politics and always educated himself on the happenings of the world. Up until the end of his life, he showed great respect to the Native American culture and its people.

He is survived by the mother of his children and all 10 kids: Geoff, Sheldon, Neldon, Randy, Jill, Thomas, Marian, Karen, Kathie and Sarah. He has 7 grandchildren, with one on the way. Hal is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Sheldon and Jared Demke.

His celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at the chapel on 750 E. Fort Pierce Drive, St. George, Utah. There will be no viewing, but all are welcome to come at 10 a.m. to offer their condolences to the family.

*Hey dad, call Jill.*