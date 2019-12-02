Barbara Stratton

May 25, 1943 — November 30, 2019

Barbara Gai Mathis Stratton passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born on May 25, 1943, in St. George, Utah to Reed Miles Mathis and Grace Shumway Mathis.

Barbara spent her childhood on the Arizona strip on the family ranch riding horses and helping her dad herd cattle. She loved spending time with her family. She visited many different countries around the world, traveling with family and friends from her club.

Barbara managed the Greyhound on Bluff for many years and truly loved her second family there. Barbara was a volunteer at Tuacahn for years. She had many church callings, she served an LDS mission in Toronto, Canada.

Barbara was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Jed Olson (friend Laura), St. George, Utah and daughter, Raquel Romrell St. George, Utah; grandchildren, Austin Olson, Willow Grace Olson, Jaden Olson, Skyler (Becka) Scott, Dakota Scott, Tajia Grace Scott and Blajyn Romrell; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Axton Scott; brother, Wally Mathis; sister-in-law, Charlene Mathis; three nieces and two nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Morningside Stake Center, 881 S. River Road, St. George, Utah. Friends may call Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the Stake Center. Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

