Terrible’s partners with KONY’s ‘Coins for Kids’ to bring Christmas joy to Southern Utah families

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you are among the thousands of people traveling to visit family and friends over the holiday season, Terrible Herbst wants to give you another reason to be grateful before you hit the road.

For the next few weeks, at its first location at Interstate 15 Exit 2 and its newest store at Exit 13 in Washington City, the Southern Nevada-based fuel retailer has partnered with 99.9 KONY’s annual charity Coins for Kids to help bring joy to hundreds of less fortunate children and families in Southern Utah this Christmas.

“We’re excited about Coins for Kids,” said Bryan Breeden, executive director of marketing for Terrible Herbst Inc. “It’s about kids. It’s about families. It’s about the holidays.”

As they continue to expand their geographic footprint, it has been family-owned Terrible’s mission to help charitable organizations in the communities that support them in Arizona, California and Nevada, and ever since the company extended to their fourth state last year in Utah, they have been investigating ways to reach out and help in the Beehive State.

“We wanted to do the same in Utah this year, hence KONY’s Coins for Kids.” Breeden told St. George News. “We thought it was a perfect fit.”

For almost 30 years, KONY has brought the community together to provide toys and Christmas presents to thousands of families in Washington County, relying solely on donations from individuals and companies. In 2018, they registered and qualified 1703 children and 578 families. The charity’s aim this year is to raise $125,000.

The goal is to get the community involved to raise as much as they can, Breeden said. Southern Utahns are used to seeing Coins for Kids’ red donation boxes scattered throughout town, but during the next few weeks, customers at Terrible’s can give to the charity during checkout using the store’s point-of-sale system. Whether it’s a $1, $3 or $10 donation, they want to make it convenient and easy for everyone to participate.

Customers will also be greeted on digital screens at the pump by 99.9 KONY morning show hosts Amy Chesley and Carl Lamar describing their favorite Christmas charity. They have seen great success using the donation system in the past, but this is their first time employing it in Utah.

“I think it’s great,” said Lamar, who is also president of Coins for Kids. “They want to help out. … They want to give back. It’s great for Coins for Kids.”

It takes everyone’s help to make their goal each year, Lamar said, adding that partnerships with corporate sponsors are a big part of what they can accomplish.

“In order to reach our goal, we have to have everybody, from little kids with coins in the red boxes to mom and dad writing a check,” he said. “We salute Terrible Herbst for jumping into the community and wanting to give back.”

Breeden said once the program has ended and all of the final donation numbers are tallied, the company hopes to match with their own sizable contribution to the charity.

“Every community in which we serve is very near and dear to the Herbst family,” Breeden said, adding that he hopes everyone will join them in supporting the charity. “Our goal is to try and do what we can to be part of the community. This is definitely something we’ll be looking to do for many years to come.”

Donations can also be made on the Coins For Kids website.

