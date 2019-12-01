White Christmas bringing musical dreams to Cedar City

Iron Stage Theatrical is bringing "White Christmas" to Cedar City. Stock photo. | Pixabay, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Iron State Theatrical group is bringing the holiday musical “White Christmas” to Cedar City.

Iron Stage Theatrical will present the holiday favorite from December 12 to 14.

Director Zac Trotter and filmmaker Kipp Howard had been looking for an opportunity to collaborate on a project for some time. When the proposal to produce a Christmas musical for the Cedar City community presented itself, they jumped quickly.

“We wanted to do something we knew Cedar City would love,” Trotter said.

Howard quickly added, “There just isn’t that much in the way of live holiday entertainment, so it seemed like an obvious win for everyone!”

The show involves soldiers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis serving under General Henry Waverley in World War Two. Ten years later, they are still working together in the popular song and dance duo, Wallace and Davis. On their Christmas retreat they find General Waverley running an inn in Vermont that is struggling to survive.

With the help of friends, new and old, they plan a scheme to use their fame to put on a Broadway-style extravaganza at the inn to draw business.

“Rehearsals have been such a positive experience,” said Matthew Prince, playing Herbert in the show, said. “If the fun we’re having translates to

the audience, they’re going to have a great time!”

The cast features many local favorite performers including: Alex Allred, Stephen Wagner, Kelsea Burton, Brandon Burk, Tatem Trotter, Rendall Seely, Nick Denhalter and over a dozen others.

White Christmas will perform at the Cedar High School Auditorium (703 W 600 S) at 7 p.m. each night, with an additional matinee performance on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission with a half-off discount for students and children. Iron Stage also offers a $35 family pass.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ironstage.org.

