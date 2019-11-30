Dancers, singers collaborate to create ‘Hope of the World’ nativity concert

The finale from the 2018 "Hope of the World, a Dance Nativity Concert," St. George, Utah, circa Dec. 2018 | Photo courtesy of Lisa Clements, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Philippe Clark Hall’s futurElite Vocal Academy, along with the St. George Dance Company and several performing artists, have come together to present “Hope of the World, a Dance Nativity Concert.” This inspirational and collaborative production will draw audiences into the spirit of Christmas.

Presented at the Dixie State University Eccles Main Stage Theater, 225 S. 700 East, St. George, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., “Hope of the World” tells of the events leading up to and including the birth of Jesus Christ through the powerful mediums of music and dance.

The production features Erica Bryce and Troy McGee as Mary and Joseph, with the St. George Dance Company, Philippe Clark Hall’s futurElite Vocal Academy, Tennile Coello, Gethsemane Fine Arts, and other outstanding vocalists, musicians and dancers.

In addition to the Nativity narrative, part one includes “The Gifts of Christmas” – holiday inspired works to set the tone for a season of joy. It will be a special presentation to bring a little hope and peace to the season for everyone.

Organizers of the event have given a few complimentary ticket vouchers to active military, those in need, veterans, care center residents and to churches of each denomination in the valley.

It is important for the group to reach out to people of all faiths to bring the community together with common values of family, service, and in many cases, Christianity, organizers said in a press release.

“Hope of the World, A Dance Nativity” is recommended for ages 4 and older. This uplifting show is produced and directed by Andrielle Clements and Lisa Clements and is sponsored by the St. George Dance Company, the city of St. George Recreation, Arts and Parks tax and On Stage Dance Studio.

Tickets are $14 in advance and can be purchased online. Tickets at the door can be purchased for $18. More information about the concert can be found here.

Event details

What: “Hope of the World, a Dance Nativity Concert.”

When: Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m.

Where: DSU Eccles Main Stage Theater, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: In advance, $14; at the door, $18.



Purchase tickets: Online , or at the door.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.