Brian Head Resort activating additional lifts after holiday snowfall, high-speed Navajo Express opens for first time

Ski slopes at Brian Head Resort in Brain Head, Utah, Nov. 15, 2018. After the holiday snowfall, Brian Head Resort is opening additional lifts. | Photo courtesy of Mike Saemisch/Life of Brian Head, St. George News / Cedar City News

BRIAN HEAD — Besides a dusting of white and an added difficulty driving, the Thanksgiving holiday snow has also brought more space to ski at Brian Head Resort, including the activation of a brand-new chair lift.

The week has brought more than 46 inches of snow to the resort. The new Navajo Express high-speed chairlift opened Friday for the first time. The Giant Steps Express Chair #2 opened Saturday to allow for top to bottom skiing and riding on both of the mountains of the Brian Head Resort.

While accessible ski and snowboard trails are more than double what they were last week, early season conditions still exist. Guests are asked to ski and ride on groomed runs and stay out of closed areas.

The Giant Steps Snow Tubing Park for families and non-skiers has also opened up. The Snow Tubing Park will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with night sessions from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Navajo and Giant Steps Lodges are both fully open and operating with tickets sales, rentals, retail shops and food services available. Last Chair Saloon in Giant Steps lodge is open with a wide selection of craft beers and an upgraded menu.

For further information and updates, go to www.brianhead.com.

