Post-holiday traffic creating back ups in Virgin River Gorge

Traffic backup on Interstate 15 along the Virgin River Gorge, Mohave County, Ariz., March 12, 2015 | File photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Public safety authorities are reporting heavy traffic on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge with congestion occurring in the north and southbound lanes as of Saturday afternoon.

“We are experiencing heavy traffic volume as everyone is returning from their holiday,” Sgt. John Bottoms of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said in a message to area media outlets around 1:45 p.m.

Northbound traffic is currently backed up to the Beaver Dam area by around 7 miles. Southbound traffic is backed up by around 4 miles and growing, Bottoms said.

“Please plan an extra hour to get through the Gorge,” he said.

In addition to heavy holiday traffic, segments of I-15 in the gorge have been reduced to a single lane due to bridge reconstruction. The speed limit through this area has been reduced to 45 mph.

Those seeking to avoid the traffic backup in the Virgin River Gorge may take Highway 91 as an alternate route, which may save travel time and reduce congestion.

The highway bypasses the gorge entirely, intersecting with I-15 at Exit 8 in Littlefield, Arizona, to the south and connecting to St. George at the north via Santa Clara and Sunset Boulevard. See map included in this article.

