UHP trooper struck in head-on collision near Beaver

ST. GEORGE — As a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was attempting to slow down traffic during severe weather over the holiday, he was struck head-on by another driver near Beaver.

At around 3:40 p.m. Friday, UHP Sgt. David Bairett was attempting to slow southbound traffic on Interstate 15 near milepost 100 when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle in a head-on collision.

Bairett and the driver of the other car were uninjured, but the force of the collision rendered both cars disabled.

Bairett cruiser was not the first UHP vehicle to be struck this week while attempting to create safe driving conditions or investigating crashes prompted by inclement weather.

Monday evening, a trooper was investigating a crash blocking the high occupancy vehicle lane on the I-15 in northern Utah when a small passenger car lost control and struck a van on scene. The force of the collision caused the vehicle to then spin around and hit the rear of the patrol car.

The trooper was in his vehicle at the time of the crash, and sustained minor injuries, which were evaluated at the hospital before he was cleared.

Also Monday evening, Trooper Riley Rugg was investigating a non-movable crash on the I-15. Rugg was outside of his vehicle when another vehicle lost control and struck the back of his patrol vehicle, pushing it across all lanes of the freeway to the left side before it struck the concrete barrier.

Two other vehicles lost control and spun through the crash scene causing Rugg to jump the concrete barrier, hanging from the barrier to avoid falling through the drop off. This was the first of three UHP vehicles struck during Monday’s storm.

“Remember, posted speed limits don’t apply in cold, wet, snowy and icy conditions,” UHP posted to Twitter in a statement Tuesday. “For your safety and ours, please slow down significantly from the posted speed limit and give yourself more time to get to your destination.”

