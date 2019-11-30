Southern Utah residents experience blanket of snow during holiday weekend; photo gallery

Snow in Colorado City, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Arta Fischer Warner, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — Areas around Southern Utah were hit with inches of snow and rain over the holiday, with a few flurries finding themselves in St. George to residents’ surprise.
Beaver and Cedar City were hit with over 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, while other areas such as New Harmony and Escalante received a couple of inches. Kanab residents and visitors experienced blackouts as the area was hit with more than 6 inches of snow and precipitation.
The National Weather Service reported hazardous weather for the western two-thirds of the state, including southwest Utah. Snow is expected to continue to fall in more northern areas before dissipating in the evening when fog will take over sheltered valleys and remain until early Sunday morning.
These valleys are expected to experience patches of fog throughout the week into Friday, and air quality is anticipated to drop significantly.
Scroll down to see a photo gallery of what some Southern Utah residents discovered throughout Friday.
Snow in Central, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jed Miller, St. George News
Snow in Parowan, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Virginia Holcomb, St. George News
Snow in Central, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Nancy Heller Glose, St. George News
Snow in Central, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Amanda Miller, St. George News
Snow in Virgin, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Cathy Eberhart Barber, St. George News
Snow in Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jessica Webb, St. George News
Snow in Kanarraville, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Evelyn Timmons-Miller, St. George News
Snow in Veyo, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of John Hawley, St. George News
Snow in Hildale, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Dani Hammon, St. George News
Snow in Ivins, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Ellen Kraushaar, St. George News
Snow in Enoch, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jessica Canfield, St. George News
Snow in Milford, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Meredith Florence, St. George News
Snow in Bryce Canyon, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Summer Wall, St. George News
Snow in Apple Valley, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Frank Lindhardt, St. George News
Snow in Hurricane, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Haley Graham, St. George News
Snow Elephant Butte Summit in Grand County, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Karen Dutson, St. George News
Snow in Dammeron Valley, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Courtney Bridgers Stull, St. George News
Snow in Hurricane, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Lysle Taylor Langston, St. George News
Snow in Colorado City, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Arta Fischer Warner, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Bettridge, St. George News
Snow in Kanab, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Annick Roxx, St. George News
Snow in Herriman, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jake Carien, St. George News
Snow in Dammeron Valley, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Joyce Brewer Carlon, St. George News
Snow in Kanab, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Trina Oliver Decker, St. George News
Snow in Springdale, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Tyrel Rockwell Lathrop, St. George News
Snow in Beaver, Utah, Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Des LeBaron, St. George News
