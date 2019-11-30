Southern Utah residents experience blanket of snow during holiday weekend; photo gallery

Written by Ryann Richardson
November 30, 2019
Snow in Colorado City, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Arta Fischer Warner, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Areas around Southern Utah were hit with inches of snow and rain over the holiday, with a few flurries finding themselves in St. George to residents’ surprise.

Beaver and Cedar City were hit with over 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, while other areas such as New Harmony and Escalante received a couple of inches. Kanab residents and visitors experienced blackouts as the area was hit with more than 6 inches of snow and precipitation.

The National Weather Service reported hazardous weather for the western two-thirds of the state, including southwest Utah. Snow is expected to continue to fall in more northern areas before dissipating in the evening when fog will take over sheltered valleys and remain until early Sunday morning.

These valleys are expected to experience patches of fog throughout the week into Friday, and air quality is anticipated to drop significantly.

Scroll down to see a photo gallery of what some Southern Utah residents discovered throughout Friday.

