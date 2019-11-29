Kick off December at Frontier Homestead State Park with Christmas festival, holiday market

Santa takes requests at "Christmas at the Homestead," Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Frontier Homestead State Park Museum, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Looking for a fun, family-friendly, affordable way to celebrate the Christmas season? Check out “Christmas at the Homestead” and “Holiday Market” at the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum starting Monday.

According to a press release from the museum, the Utah Shakespeare Festival and Frontier Homestead State Park Museum are once again partnering to provide a Christmas celebration for area residents and visitors. Christmas at the Homestead will take place Monday through Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. Admission is $5 per family.

The Holiday Market will add to the celebration on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the holiday market on Friday is included in the Christmas at the Homestead admission price. On Saturday, the cost is only $1 per person.

“Christmas at the Homestead gives us a chance to highlight our local history, give something back to the community, and offer an exceptional shopping experience during the Holiday Market,” Park Manager Todd Prince said in the press release. “This is a great opportunity for individuals and families to benefit from an affordable and entertaining holiday experience.”

The celebration will feature lighting design by Utah Shakespeare Festival properties director Benjamin Hohman, as well as visits with Santa, various specialty Christmas trees and free hot chocolate, popcorn and other surprises. In addition, each evening live entertainment will be featured from 6-6:45 p.m., and hands-on crafts will be available. Nightly performers and crafts include the following:

Monday: Randy Johnson; crafts – reindeer ornaments and rag dolls.

Tuesday: Washburn Family Bluegrass Band; crafts – twig trees and wooden snowmen.

Wednesday: Suzuki Strings; crafts- chalk Christmas lights and popsicle ornaments.

Thursday: Kaitlin Sevy; crafts – pipe cleaner candy canes and Christmas cards.

Friday: Mountain Top Sound; crafts- Star of David and candle dipping.

Please note: This schedule is subject to change. Visit the Frontier Homestead Christmas at the Homestead event page for the latest information.

To cap it all off, the Holiday Market will offer visitors an opportunity to recapture the sights, sounds and ambiance of a pioneer Christmas market, providing a truly unique holiday shopping experience.

Visitors can browse the work of over 30 artists and craftsmen, then purchase the perfect handcrafted gifts, including exquisite photos and glasswork, historical reproductions, whimsical jewelry, seasonal treats, woodwork and much more.

Live entertainment will add to the ambiance of the market on Saturday, featuring Randy Johnson at 9:30 a.m., Southern Utah Hand Bell Choir at 10:30 a.m., Mountain Top Sound at 11:30 a.m., Kaitlin Sevy at 12:30 p.m. and Bill and Loretta Westbrook at 1:30 p.m.

Walking through the various museum structures throughout the week, visitors will get a feeling of yesteryear. Each building will be adorned with a themed tree and other festive decorations.

“Nothing will get you in the holiday spirit quicker and more completely than spending an evening at Christmas at the Homestead,” Donn Jersey, USF director of development and communications, said. “It’s an enchanting experience with everything that makes Christmas special; music, friends and family, entertainment and holiday goodies.”

Frontier Homestead State Park is located at 635 N. Main St. in Cedar City. For the latest information and details, visit the museum website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.