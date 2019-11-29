Firefighters respond to attic fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters responded to an attic fire on 650 South in St. George late Friday morning. Though they managed to put out the fire, responders lingered on site to make sure no hidden pockets of the fire remained.

The St. George Fire Department was alerted to the structure fire around 11:30 a.m., St. George Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said. The call to 911 reported a large amount of smoke coming from the attic, which the first firefighters on the scene confirmed.

While they attacked the fire, Hooper said it was a challenge due to weather conditions.

“With the weather and the wind, it pushed the fire throughout the attic,” Hooper said. “It was a challenge to get the fire extinguished because it was basically throughout the attic of the home.”

Though the fire was extinguished, firefighters remained on scene afterward to pull down parts of the ceiling in order to check for potential hidden spaces above where the remnants of the fire could be hiding and eventually reignite.

“We’d rather not have to come back for that,” Hooper said.

No one was home when the fire occurred. Instead, the fire was reported by a maintenance worker who was at the home and noticed the smoke.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

Due to the fire and related damage, the occupants of the home will not be able to dwell there for time being. However, the damage is repairable, Hooper said.

Five fire engines, one ladder truck, one squad truck and 37 firefighters responded to the fire, Hopper said.

