2 dead, 1 injured after fall at Arches National Park

A medical helicopter lands in Arches National Park to transport a California man who was injured in a fall near Delicate Arch. Two others the man was hiking with also fell and were killed as a result, Arches National Park, Utah, Nov. 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Grand County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people died and another was injured after a fall while hiking in Arches National Park.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Friday that the three individuals, a 65-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, each from California, fell in the lower bowl area below the Delicate Arch around 7:30 a.m.

The older man and woman were killed while the 30-year-old man was flown to Moab Regional Hospital by Classic Air Medical.

The three people appear to be related, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is currently under investigation. While the area has experienced a mix of snow and rain as in other parts of the state, it is not yet known if weather conditions played a factor in the incident.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

