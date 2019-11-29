Mary Hintze

April 26, 1941 — November 23, 2019

Mary Irene Hintze passed away on Nov. 23 from complications due to pneumonia. She was the beloved wife of Eugene Tolman Hintze, born on April 26, 1941 in Salt Lake City and was the youngest daughter of Martha Irene and Harrold Fitzgerald Chisholm. She graduated from North Summit High in Henefer while living with her sister Dorene and was married to her husband on March 10, 1960 and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple a year later.

She is survived by her husband Eugene Tolman Hintze, sister Martha Dorene Rowser (Bob), brother Darrell Edward Chisholm (Marcia), children Veray Carter (David), Clay Hintze (Cindy), Rej Hintze (Heather), Raina Budd (Timothy), Amber Green (Matthew); 27 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with four more due next year.

She served in many callings in the church, relief society teacher and counselor, primary president, chorister and teacher; Young Women’s leader and Ward Chorister. She taught her children about faith and trust in the Lord. She shared her testimony in quiet teaching moments and times of stress and worry.

She was beloved by all and will be missed by people she knew all over the world.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. George 5th Ward, 85 S. 400 East, St. George. A viewing will held prior to the services from 12:30–1:30 p.m. at the Chapel. Interment at Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.