Kristine Kent

May 3, 1956 — November 28, 2019

Kristine Murray Kent, 63, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was loved and will be missed greatly by many! Kris was born May 3, 1956, in Logan, Utah to kind and loving parents, Eldredge and Betty (Steggell) Webb. On Sept. 22, 1977, she was sealed to her sweetheart, Stanley Thomas Murray in the Ogden Temple. They were married nearly 10 years before his passing. On Oct. 17, 1997, she was remarried to Robert John Kent, who cared for her dearly.

Kris was raised in Logan, Utah but had many fond memories growing up and spending time on her grandparents’ farm in Salt Lake City. After she graduated from Logan High School, she attended USU prior to starting a family. From Logan, she moved to Idaho Falls, and then to St. George where she and Stan settled to raise their family.

She worked in the Banking industry for most of 40+ years and continued her education by getting her Master’s degree in Business Banking from the University of Washington. Many of the passions that she passed on to her posterity were formed around her love of the outdoors. She loved to travel and explore throughout the United States, especially the national parks with a deep appreciation for the Grand Tetons and Zion National Park. She enjoyed photography and spending time in her yard. She showed her love for her family by spending time with them and attending as many events that they were participating in as she could. Kris was dedicated and diligent in serving in numerous church callings throughout her life including Primary and Relief Society president and the director of the LDS St. George Temple youth center.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Kent of St. George, Utah; children, Malinda Murray (Rock Hill, SC) and Mitzi (Nate) Buck (Draper, Utah); grandchildren, Carter and Annie Buck; and brother, De (Bev) Webb (Smithfield, Utah). She was preceded in death by parents, Eldredge and Betty Webb (Logan, Utah) and her first husband, Stanley Murray (St. George, Utah).

The family would like to thank Carly, Carol, and the hospice staff who cared for Kris. Also, a special thank you to the staff of West 300 at Dixie Regional Medical Center who took care of Kris, especially Weston and Paige. Thank you to Dr. Leavitt, a wonderful doctor and a friend.

A viewing will be held Monday, Dec. 2 from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 84770. Graveside services will follow the viewing on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at the St. George Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cougar Fund: Protecting America’s Greatest Cat, PO Box 132, Jackson, WY 83001 in the name of Kris Kent.

Friends and family are invited to sign Kris Kent’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com